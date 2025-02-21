54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Democrats panic over DOGE

Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Read or feed?
President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Pool ...
JONAH GOLDBERG: Is Trump’s Napoleon quote just idle trolling?
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Buyer’s remorse? No way
A sign notifying a supply shortage of fresh eggs is posted in the egg section at a Las Vegas Sm ...
LETTER: Playing chicken
Dusty McClendon Las Vegas
February 20, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Why exactly is it controversial with the Democrats to identify illicit payments to be made utilizing our taxpayer dollars? If DOGE finds that payments are going out that are inappropriate, why does a judge think there’s a “constitutional crisis” if those payments are held until properly scrutinized by the executive branch? Exactly why is it appropriate to fund terrorist organizations? Why am I, as a taxpayer, paying for trans operations in a foreign country when I don’t want to pay for them in this country?

DOGE found where a contract with a 90-day term has stayed in the payment system for years, and the receiver of those checks kept them. Also, little or no documentation exists in some cases to back up a proper remittance to vendors or organizations. This is not acceptable at any firm. If I were married to a man who treated my finances with such disregard, I would remove his name from the bank account to ensure I was no longer being cheated.

Why are Democrats screaming like a stuck pig about this? Perhaps they should wait until we determine that bacon needs to be made. Or, per chance, that is why they are screaming? Maybe they want the scrutiny over the checkbook removed because they know their bacon will be cooked.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Read or feed?
Tim Underwood Las Vegas

Nevada Democrats want schools to be de facto parents.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Buyer’s remorse? No way
Mike Edens Las Vegas

The facts clearly show that President Trump has exceeded America’s expectations.

A sign notifying a supply shortage of fresh eggs is posted in the egg section at a Las Vegas Sm ...
LETTER: Playing chicken
Randy Klein Henderson

The eggxasperating Legislature.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevadans face rising insurance costs
Curtis Williams Henderson

The lawsuit settlement game is well understood in this country, yet nothing is being done to curb the massive frivolous litigation where it’s cheaper to settle than to mount a defense in court.

Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol ...
LETTER: Hamstringing DOGE
Kathy L. Zeller Las Vegas

Of course, it needs access to government information.

MORE STORIES