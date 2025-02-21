LETTER: Democrats panic over DOGE

Why exactly is it controversial with the Democrats to identify illicit payments to be made utilizing our taxpayer dollars? If DOGE finds that payments are going out that are inappropriate, why does a judge think there’s a “constitutional crisis” if those payments are held until properly scrutinized by the executive branch? Exactly why is it appropriate to fund terrorist organizations? Why am I, as a taxpayer, paying for trans operations in a foreign country when I don’t want to pay for them in this country?

DOGE found where a contract with a 90-day term has stayed in the payment system for years, and the receiver of those checks kept them. Also, little or no documentation exists in some cases to back up a proper remittance to vendors or organizations. This is not acceptable at any firm. If I were married to a man who treated my finances with such disregard, I would remove his name from the bank account to ensure I was no longer being cheated.

Why are Democrats screaming like a stuck pig about this? Perhaps they should wait until we determine that bacon needs to be made. Or, per chance, that is why they are screaming? Maybe they want the scrutiny over the checkbook removed because they know their bacon will be cooked.