Letters

LETTER: Democrats pointing fingers

Ron Moers Henderson
January 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I read Don Ellis’s Jan. 17 letter wherein he excoriated all that is President Donald Trump. He blamed the recent Ukrainian plane crash and the 176 resulting deaths “on some overzealous Iranian.” At the same time, on the same page, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed a 70-degree temperature in New York City on global warming. These comments raise the following questions: First, how did Ms. Cortez get elected? Second, why is Mr. Ellis more sympathetic to Iranian killers shooting down airliners than to his own country? Yikes.

