LETTER: Democrats pushing country toward communism

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer (The Associated Press)

Things that are not compatible with communism: the founding documents of our country; the U.S. Constitution as written; the Electoral College; debate and the free and open exchange of ideas (you will notice that this is not allowed in most of our largest universities and colleges); small business — the very backbone of capitalism; free-and-fair elections; three equal and independent branches of government; and the absolute sovereignty of each state. It appears that the leadership of the Democrat Party is pushing to make the United States of America a communist state.