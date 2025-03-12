LETTER: Democrats reveal what they’re made of

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President JD Vance, left, and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen as Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

To all Democrat members of Congress: Thank you! Thank you for showing the rest of America what you are really made of.

Last week’s Trump address was like watching spoiled little children scowl and grimace in preschool. If there were an area where the Democrats could have thrown themselves to the floor and kicked their feet, they would have done so.

Certain images will be imbedded in my mind. The disrespect shown toward the little boy with cancer and the women whose families have been broken. That’s not politics. Yet they all sat scowling silently. What an example. Thank you again for showing us who you are.