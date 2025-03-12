52°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats reveal what they’re made of

RJ Liepins Henderson
March 11, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

To all Democrat members of Congress: Thank you! Thank you for showing the rest of America what you are really made of.

Last week’s Trump address was like watching spoiled little children scowl and grimace in preschool. If there were an area where the Democrats could have thrown themselves to the floor and kicked their feet, they would have done so.

Certain images will be imbedded in my mind. The disrespect shown toward the little boy with cancer and the women whose families have been broken. That’s not politics. Yet they all sat scowling silently. What an example. Thank you again for showing us who you are.

Paul Costantino Mesquite

Is this the kind of country America voted for a few short months ago? One that embraces a murderous dictator and abandons a heroic friend?

