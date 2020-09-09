LETTER: Democrats run the cities in which rioting has occurred.
Don’t point fingers at Trump.
In response to Mimi Williams’ recent letter, “Trump riots”:
The violence, looting and riots are happening in cities that are controlled by Joe Biden’s Democrat party. The federal government and Trump administration have no control over these activities unless they are invited in by these state and local Democrat officials. Hence, the nexus between the violence, looting and rioting to Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and not to the Trump administration.