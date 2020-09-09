69°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats run the cities in which rioting has occurred.

Kathy Benson Las Vegas
September 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Mimi Williams’ recent letter, “Trump riots”:

The violence, looting and riots are happening in cities that are controlled by Joe Biden’s Democrat party. The federal government and Trump administration have no control over these activities unless they are invited in by these state and local Democrat officials. Hence, the nexus between the violence, looting and rioting to Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and not to the Trump administration.

