LETTER: Democrats should take a page from Newt Gingrich

In 1994, the president of the United States was Bill Clinton. Both houses of Congress were controlled by Democrats, the House had been that way for 40 years. The House minority leader was Newt Gingrich.

Mr. Gingrich fashioned a plan, the Contract With America, that spelled out to Americans what Republicans would do to address the hot-button issues of the time, including welfare reform, tax cuts and reducing government spending. Republicans presented the plan as if they were authors on a national book tour. They spoke daily about the issues discussed in their contract. When the midterm elections came, they succeeded in convincing the public to swing both houses back to Republican control.

Democrats could learn the chief lesson of the Contract With America, and that is to focus on a few big ideas that resonate with the majority of voters — the cost of living, jobs, safe neighborhoods and schools and affordable medical care — and then sell their plans for addressing these fundamental issues as a united voice every time someone puts a microphone in their faces.

Donald Trump is right about Americans being desperate for change. But not the cryptic change he is peddling. It’s time for a new Contract With America written by Democrats.