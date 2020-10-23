68°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats spend, spend and spend

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
October 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Liberals always ignore logic and common sense when it comes to the economy. They are not concerned with the survival of our nation, they want only to win elections. They promise to support our working poor with subsidies paid for by making the “very rich” pay their “fair share.” Let it be known that this strategy has never worked … period.

Who really pays taxes? Obviously the people, whether directly or through higher prices. Corporations pay little if any taxes. So no matter how many times they say we all have to pay our fair share, they really mean the government needs more money, and they don’t care where it comes from.

The only way to make it fair is to eliminate all income based taxes. Institute a national sales tax on all new manufactured goods at the retail level. Collect only enough to meet the constitutional requirements of the federal government.

There is no way to ever cut spending as long as Congress keeps finding ways to waste our tax dollars and raise our taxes to pay for it. There is not enough money in the world to pay for what the Democrats are proposing if they regain control of the presidency and the Senate.

The nation will survive because President Donald Trump volunteered to lead us back from the precipice of financial disaster. The establishment is looking to reverse the progress that the administration has already accomplished.

By the way, it is an insult to our collective intelligence when the media ask the president about the “peaceful transfer of power.” When did the last administration peacefully transfer power to President Trump?

