LETTER: Democrats still searching for answers

I have an answer to all the Dems’ questions of why Kamala lost: It’s the candidate, stupid!

I have been quite amused these past two weeks listening to the Democrats trying to figure out why their candidate, Kamala Harris, lost the election. How could this happen when the national polls were so close?

The Dems had $1 billion to get their candidate across the line. They had celebrity endorsements. Michelle and Barack Obama were out on the campaign trail adulating their candidate. Late night hosts and “Saturday Night Live” even showcased their support for Kamala.

Then there were the coastal elites singing their praise for their golden girl. How did their candidate, who constantly reminded us she came from a middle-class family, lose in a landslide?

After listening to all the reasons why Kamala didn’t win, I am reminded of a famous saying from the 1990s election cycle: It’s the economy, stupid! I have an answer to all the Dems’ questions of why Kamala lost: It’s the candidate, stupid!