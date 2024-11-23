51°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats still searching for answers

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum betw ...
LETTER: What a country!
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: On transgender Americans and bathrooms
"Tick" Segerblom. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Tick Segerblom proposes a county tax increase
(Getty Images)
LETTER: More carnage on Las Vegas roads
Jane Klein Henderson
November 22, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I have been quite amused these past two weeks listening to the Democrats trying to figure out why their candidate, Kamala Harris, lost the election. How could this happen when the national polls were so close?

The Dems had $1 billion to get their candidate across the line. They had celebrity endorsements. Michelle and Barack Obama were out on the campaign trail adulating their candidate. Late night hosts and “Saturday Night Live” even showcased their support for Kamala.

Then there were the coastal elites singing their praise for their golden girl. How did their candidate, who constantly reminded us she came from a middle-class family, lose in a landslide?

After listening to all the reasons why Kamala didn’t win, I am reminded of a famous saying from the 1990s election cycle: It’s the economy, stupid! I have an answer to all the Dems’ questions of why Kamala lost: It’s the candidate, stupid!

Darlene Nix Henderson

AG Ford vows to protect illegal immigrants.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Can’t we all just get along?
Al Garth Las Vegas

Funny how, when the left is no longer in power, they want to play nice in the sandbox.

Rep. Matt Gaetz. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The criminal-elect has nominated a fellow criminal to investigate criminals.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: It’s a jungle on our roads
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California

I am considering a bumper sticker that reads “Slow down, the coroner will wait.”

