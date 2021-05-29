86°F
LETTER: Democrats still trying to discredit Donald Trump

Robert Latchford Henderson
May 28, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In his May 23 letter, Hank Schmidt disagrees with a recent Debra Saunders column stating that Donald Trump will again run for president. Mr. Schmidt says Mr. Trump will likely be in jail instead. I have long been a fan of Ms. Saunders, dating back to her days with the San Francisco Chronicle, where the rest of the editorial writers seemed to be left of Lenin. With the Review-Journal, she was White House correspondent, reporting the facts as they occurred, She also penned a column that seemed to reflect her opinions, which may or may not have put Mr. Trump in a favorable light, depending on the issue.

Mr. Schmidt seems to overlook the fact that, in a few years, Mr. Trump invigorated our nation’s economy, creating the lowest unemployment in decades. Threats from Iran and North Korea were eliminated (till the current administration, which exudes weakness), we saw the lowest influx of illegals at the southern border, businesses coming back to the United States, nations in Europe paying their NATO dues and Israel making treaties with Arab nations. Mr. Schmidt must be sold in CNN’s version of the truth.

Envious of the Trump successes, the Democrats, with President Joe Biden in the catbird seat, are doing what they can to discredit Mr. Trump, and our nation is going down the dumper with mega-inflation.

If they want to blow billions on more hearings and investigations, so be it. Mr. Trump has out-thought smarter people than the current Democratic leaders.

