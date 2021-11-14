LETTER: Democrats, tax policy and the rich
And least the party is trying to do something about global warming.
Your Monday editorial tries without success to accuse Democrats of helping the rich. You focused on a couple things. One was the push to bump up the deduction cap for state and local taxes. The Republican tax law — 90 percent of which benefitted the rich — penalized those mostly living on coastal states whose living expenses, including taxes, are much higher. The editorial also complained about tax incentives for electric cars and bikes. I don’t know how you are unaware of global warming, but it is a fact with dire consequences. The Republicans try to pretend it doesn’t exist and do nothing. But thank God the Democrats understand.