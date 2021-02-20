49°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats thrive by creating group conflict

Rick Ainsworth Henderson
February 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. (The Associated Press)
During the Super Bowl, the NFL flooded our homes with advertising promoting the glorious diversity and unity of NFL players and a plea for the rest of us to behave just like them. As usual, they give themselves too much credit.

Sports teams, military units and police and fire departments are examples of how people from different races and ideologies can coexist in harmony, no matter how diverse their ranks may be. The reason is that, in each of these organizations, the participants share a common set of goals and a common environment. They speak the language of the organization, dress alike and each participant looks out for and depends on the others. Under those circumstances, unity is not only desirable, it is critical to the success of the organization.

Without the common goal, common language and common environment, people will seek out people they are like, many times arbitrarily removing themselves from the mainstream environment. That’s when conflicts arise, creating misunderstanding and turmoil. And that’s when the groups return to their respective corners and prepare for conflict. When free people in society cannot agree on a common goal, or set of goals, and are radically opposed to other points of view, unification and homogenization are impossible.

The Democrat party depends on fomenting differences and promoting conflicts between groups in order to keep them aligned against each other. They fan the flames of old versus young, male versus female, white versus Black and liberal versus conservative in order to create the identity politics upon which their leaders feed. And they eat very well, indeed.

If we continue down this road of hate and division, the liberal left will have their Brave New World, and Americans will not like it.

THE LATEST
The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Er ...
LETTER: Clark County Commission changes airport name
Jeannie Hook Las Vegas

Why should our county commissioners be given the right to decide that our airport’s name will be changed? Did Clark County residents vote for this?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Vaccine priority list is becoming absurd
Don Sexton Las Vegas

Now utility workers jump ahead of 65-69 year olds? I worked more than 30 years for the phone company. Think I can qualify that way?

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik ...
LETTER: Political elites scorn the ‘people’
Gary Cox Las Vegas

Once again, the political elite make a decision without any concern for what the “people” want by renaming our international airport.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Naming things after living people is fraught with risk
Bruce Walker Las Vegas

As a rule, naming buildings and airports after still-living politicians is a horrible idea. And it matters not one iota if Sen. Harry Reid is the former Senate majority leader.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Democrats continue to hound Donald Trump
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Democrats preach tolerance, acceptance and inclusion, but will they ever stop hounding former-President Donald Trump and start conducting the business of the people?

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
LETTER: A tale of two states
David Tulanian Las Vegas

COVID-19 vaccination successes and problems.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Power outages and the wintry weather
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

Fossil fuels and nuclear energy are energy sources. Our civilization needs energy sources. Just ask the folks without power this week.