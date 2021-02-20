LETTER: Democrats thrive by creating group conflict

If we continue down this road of hate and division, the liberal left will have their Brave New World.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. (The Associated Press)

During the Super Bowl, the NFL flooded our homes with advertising promoting the glorious diversity and unity of NFL players and a plea for the rest of us to behave just like them. As usual, they give themselves too much credit.

Sports teams, military units and police and fire departments are examples of how people from different races and ideologies can coexist in harmony, no matter how diverse their ranks may be. The reason is that, in each of these organizations, the participants share a common set of goals and a common environment. They speak the language of the organization, dress alike and each participant looks out for and depends on the others. Under those circumstances, unity is not only desirable, it is critical to the success of the organization.

Without the common goal, common language and common environment, people will seek out people they are like, many times arbitrarily removing themselves from the mainstream environment. That’s when conflicts arise, creating misunderstanding and turmoil. And that’s when the groups return to their respective corners and prepare for conflict. When free people in society cannot agree on a common goal, or set of goals, and are radically opposed to other points of view, unification and homogenization are impossible.

The Democrat party depends on fomenting differences and promoting conflicts between groups in order to keep them aligned against each other. They fan the flames of old versus young, male versus female, white versus Black and liberal versus conservative in order to create the identity politics upon which their leaders feed. And they eat very well, indeed.

If we continue down this road of hate and division, the liberal left will have their Brave New World, and Americans will not like it.