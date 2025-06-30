93°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats try to go off the rails again

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Protesters gather to denounce ICE, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, operations Tuesday, ...
Nita Griffin Jaynes Boulder City
June 29, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

On Tuesday, the U.S. House voted to quash a bid by the infamous Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, to impeach President Donald Trump. Most will remember Rep. Green as the man ejected from Mr. Trump’s joint address to Congress in March.

The House voted 344-79 to table this resolution. Republicans and Democrats joined together to do what was right for the country.

Three out of four of Nevada’s representatives — Reps. Susie Lee, Steven Horsford and Mark Amodei — voted with the majority. Only Rep. Dina Titus voted to proceed with the impeachment vote. Rep. Titus and the other 78 put party before country.

Now, I hope, they will quit wasting time in Congress doing the same things over and over, expecting a different outcome.

