LETTER: Democrats want more handouts for Obamacare

Once again the main issue is lost as Congress bumbles about when it comes to funding the federal government. The Republicans want to simply extend the funding that had been in place and approved by both parties prior to this deadline. The Democrats want to include permanent extensions for pandemic-era taxpayer subsidies for Obamacare.

The subsidies are projected to cost approximately $350 billion over the next 10 years.

What this tells you is that Obamacare has been anything but “affordable” and has become another government boondoggle that needs a great deal of attention. Permanently extending the subsidies for such an incredibly sloppy and poorly designed program is lazy and borders on malfeasance.

To give some perspective as to the cost of Obamacare, when I was on it three years ago — with no subsidy — my premium was $2,300 a month for a policy that had a $14,000 front-end deductible. It was nothing more than a stop-loss policy. Obamacare doesn’t work. Fix it.