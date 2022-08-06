LETTER: Democrats want the IRS to crack down

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Nevada is the country’s entertainment capital. Accordingly, we probably have more residents whose financial success depends on tips than anywhere. Thus we need to seriously look at the “Inflation Reduction Act” currently before Congress. The bill contains a provision to provide $124 billion to the IRS for increased tax enforcement. That, regardless of what they say, is geared to begin comparing taxpayers’ spending vs their income claimed.

The SEIU and Culinary union need to wake up and fight this. We voters need to contact our representatives in D.C. and put them on notice. It’s time for them to start representing their constituents.