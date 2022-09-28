88°F
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Democrats want you to believe that Nevada Republicans can ban abortion

Mike Morgan Las Vegas
September 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Lately, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Susie Lee, both Democrats, have been running TV ads warning Nevadans that their opponents, if elected, will outlaw abortion. Nice try, ladies.

In 1990, the right to an abortion in Nevada was passed by a referendum of the people. This means the law cannot be overturned by the governor or the Legislature. Only the voters can change it. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, which determined that abortion issues are to be decided by each individual state, further cements the will of Nevada voters on this issue.

I’m sure Sen. Cortez Masto and Rep. Lee are well aware of this. They need something to distract us from their roles in President Joe Biden’s disastrous agenda. They have both played a hand in policies that have led to increased energy costs, inflation, a looming recession, chaotic immigration policies and irreversible education losses for our children.

The next time you see one of their dishonest abortion ads, ask yourself: Why are they lying?

