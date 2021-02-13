LETTER: Democrats will regret killing the filibuster

Everyone claiming that the Senate should end the filibuster ought to ask themselves if they favor national reciprocity for concealed gun carrying.

If the filibuster is eliminated, the next time the GOP takes control, Democrats will be powerless to stop that.

Just look at the damage done by both parties party-line voting through reconciliation — whether it was Democrats ramming through the Affordable Care Act, Republicans ramming through President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, Democrats ramming through federal Judges or Republicans ramming through Supreme Court justices.

As Mitch McConnell warned Harry Reid in 2013, “You will rue the day.” Well that day has been with us ever since. Do you really want more?