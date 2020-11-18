LETTER: Democrats won’t put hands out on voter fraud

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

When my brother and I were growing up and we would be accusing the other of something, inevitably it would end up with “he did it” or “she did it.” Mom would tell us to put our hands out, palms up. And she would miraculously know who wasn’t telling the truth. When we got much older I asked her how that worked. She said that whoever wasn’t being honest would continue arguing and was hesitant to put our hands out, while the one telling the truth would have no problem putting their hands out.

I see the same thing happening now with the possibility of voter fraud in this election. The Democrats are telling us that there is no voter fraud anywhere (contrary to examples being presented). They don’t want to “put their hands out.” The Republicans are adamant there was fraud and are more than willing to allow recounts. They have willingly “put their hands out.”

I’m not sure what the final counts will be, but wouldn’t it be better for all to know that this election was fair, honest and transparent? Why should there be any doubt in anyone’s mind? Oh, unless the Democrats are aware that fraud did take place and they want it to be all over before the counts take place.

Joe Biden was told to not concede if he “lost.” Why are they adamant that President Donald Trump should concede before it is known whether it was truly a fair election?