LETTER: Democrats worried riots will hurt them at the polls

When Democrats, including those who run our biggest cities, thought that the riots would hurt Republicans, they connived and deceived their way into an awkward corner by allowing them to continue, describing them as mostly peaceful protests and even bailing many of the arrestees out of jail. Now, after months of encouraging them — after months of assaults, deaths and destruction; now that the American people have recognized reality and opinion polls and betting odds have moved to the benefit of Republicans — Democrats are starting to backtrack and criticize the riots.

I think it is too late because, despite media cover and assistance, it is now already obvious that Democrats care more about the power that comes with electoral victory than they do about the very lives and businesses of so many innocent Americans.

Oh, what a tangled web …