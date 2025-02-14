49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Demonstrators protest USAID cuts

(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)
More Stories
Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference. ( ...
LETTER: The reason behind Trump’s attack on USAID
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Maxine Waters looks for publicity
Elon Musk. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
LETTER: More power to Elon Musk if he can do the job
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers look to burden state businesses
Rick Kern Incline Village
February 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

On Feb. 6, the Review-Journal had three articles on protesters railing against the closure of USAID and other government cutbacks. Ironically, there was not one article listing the egregious waste and corruption at USAID.

Loads of money for trans and gay “education,” plays, and comic books in foreign countries? Schools in Jordan? Tourism in Egypt?

USAID had a budget of $44 billion last year and 10,000 employees. They refused to open their books to the taxpayers. Layoffs are not enough. Indictments for fraud seem much more appropriate.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol ...
LETTER: Living under Trumpism
Diane Rhodes Henderson

What is it called when a president is aided by unelected bureaucrats and unelected billionaires whom he brought in to carry out his will? Trumpism?

People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds i ...
LETTER: Trump voters deserve him
J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas

Thomas Jefferson wrote, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” It’s no surprise the signs of buyer remorse are already evident.

MORE STORIES