LETTER: Demonstrators protest USAID cuts

LETTER: More power to Elon Musk if he can do the job

On Feb. 6, the Review-Journal had three articles on protesters railing against the closure of USAID and other government cutbacks. Ironically, there was not one article listing the egregious waste and corruption at USAID.

Loads of money for trans and gay “education,” plays, and comic books in foreign countries? Schools in Jordan? Tourism in Egypt?

USAID had a budget of $44 billion last year and 10,000 employees. They refused to open their books to the taxpayers. Layoffs are not enough. Indictments for fraud seem much more appropriate.