LETTER: Dental board staff members don’t deserve the criticism

I am confused and concerned by your pillorying of staff members at the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners for showing up for work when they — supposedly — have been relieved of their duties (Dec. 18 editorial). But by whom and how were their contracts terminated?

It is my understanding that, by statute, only the dental board itself can terminate its executive director and legal counsel, and the board must have a quorum to conduct such business. In this case, with the board decimated by resignations, there was no legally mandated quorum and therefore no way any terminations could be legally effected.

Is it therefore appropriate to condemn the actions of two experienced professionals who know the requirements under which they serve and seem to be ensnared in a “Catch-22”?

How can the Review-Journal ignore this issue while coming out so vehemently against people attempting to follow the rules but subject to vilification no matter what they do?