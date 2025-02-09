51°F
Letters

LETTER: Deportation protesters wave Mexican flags

Demonstrators wave flags during a protest calling for immigration reform Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Demonstrators wave flags during a protest calling for immigration reform Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Life on the streets is tough in Las Vegas
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Concerns over the US birth rate
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Where is all the homeless money going?
(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
LETTER: Deportation protesters wave Mexican flags
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas
February 8, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I love this country. It appears with all these Latino protests over immigration that the demonstrators do not love this country. If you live here legally, you have nothing to worry about. All these Mexican flags at the protests don’t bode well. If you love Mexico that much, maybe you should head back home. I wish you all loved the United States as much as I do but, sadly, I see by your actions that you do not. My dad told me once or 50 times that your actions speak so loudly I can’t hear what you are saying. Keep it up.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Life on the streets is tough in Las Vegas
Manuel Sanders Phoenix, Arizona

The many heat-related deaths in Clark County can largely be linked to the business community and the local governments.

The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating Facility, seen in September 2024 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
LETTER: A green energy bust
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

California energy ratepayers were promised that their bills would be cheaper over time but, not unsurprisingly, that did not come to fruition.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Budget follies at the CCSD
Al Garth Las Vegas

Perhaps this is why many kids in our schools are not proficient in math.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: DEI opponents want to discriminate
Joan Bockholt North Las Vegas

When you get rid of DEI, you’re saying that it’s OK to discriminate against anyone unlike yourself.

