LETTER: Deportation protesters wave Mexican flags

I love this country. It appears with all these Latino protests over immigration that the demonstrators do not love this country. If you live here legally, you have nothing to worry about. All these Mexican flags at the protests don’t bode well. If you love Mexico that much, maybe you should head back home. I wish you all loved the United States as much as I do but, sadly, I see by your actions that you do not. My dad told me once or 50 times that your actions speak so loudly I can’t hear what you are saying. Keep it up.