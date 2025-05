“This Land is Your Land” is a song written by Woody Guthrie. He also wrote “Deportee” around 1949. It was about a plane crash that killed passengers being deported to Mexico. It is a protest song noting that we need workers to harvest the fruit, then we discard them. We don’t realize that these hard-working people are human beings. Things don’t seem to have changed much in almost a century. Can’t we do better than this?