LETTER: Derek Chauvin found guilty

(Getty Images)

I think most Americans believe that the Derek Chauvin verdict was correct. However, here’s a question: Which of the following do you believe to be true?

1) George Floyd’s death was due to systemic racism.

2) George Floyd’s death was due to the police department implementing racist policies.

3) Derek Chauvin is a racist, and he killed George Floyd because of that.

4) Derek Chauvin is a bad cop and would have killed a white man in the same manner had the situation been the same.

While you may choose more than one, I wonder why No. 4 is never chosen as the sole reason or even considered in the debate.