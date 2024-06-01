LETTER: Desalination could alleviate water woes in the West, elsewhere

It amazes me that more states and countries don’t invest in desalination plants. According to many, a lack of clean water worldwide will be more of a concern than the amount of oil available.

I know it’s an expensive venture, but look at levels at lakes Powell and Mead. If California could build two or three plants, that water can be pipelined to Nevada and Arizona. This wouldn’t be free, of course, but it would ensure water for agriculture in California wouldn’t be an issue.

There is so much attention to building electric vehicles. The fact that we might run out of clean drinking water should also be a major concern.