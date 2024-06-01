89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Desalination could alleviate water woes in the West, elsewhere

The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California, on April 28, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/TNS)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Holding your nose at the polls this November
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Bugs and weeds stop economic opportunity
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Ethics and the Supreme Court
Former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Trump’s predicament
Jim Veltri Las Vegas
May 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

It amazes me that more states and countries don’t invest in desalination plants. According to many, a lack of clean water worldwide will be more of a concern than the amount of oil available.

I know it’s an expensive venture, but look at levels at lakes Powell and Mead. If California could build two or three plants, that water can be pipelined to Nevada and Arizona. This wouldn’t be free, of course, but it would ensure water for agriculture in California wouldn’t be an issue.

There is so much attention to building electric vehicles. The fact that we might run out of clean drinking water should also be a major concern.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian peo ...
LETTER: Students protest death in Gaza
Michael R. Frias Las Vega

Seeking an end to death, injury and starvation of civilians in Gaza does not fit the definition of antisemitism.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Trump or Biden on taxes?
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Under Mr. Trump, you paid less. Under Mr. Biden, you’ll pay more.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Oakland A’s scrounging around for money
recommend 2
LETTER: Nobody to root for in campus protests
recommend 3
LETTER: A needed perspective on grocery merger proposal
recommend 4
LETTER: Business as usual at the Clark County School District
recommend 5
LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
recommend 6
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?