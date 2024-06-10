89°F
LETTER: Desalination, yes

George Farley Henderson
June 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Saturday letter to the editor, Jim Veltri suggested California build desalination plants. This is a fine idea. But Mr. Veltri also states “that water can be pipelined to Nevada and Arizona.” That part of the plan needs adjustment.

California should keep all the water it processes. Its allotment of Colorado River water would then be reduced by that amount, and the other states’ portions would be increased proportionately. The only new pipelines needed would be from the desalination plants to the reservoirs or canals.

