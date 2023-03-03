LETTER: Designating a Nevada state horse

The state Senate should vote to make the wild mustang our state horse.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I was delighted to hear that the Nevada Senate was considering legislation to designate the wild mustang as Nevada’s state horse.

Twelve states have state horse designations and most breeds — such as the Morgan horse in Vermont and the American Quarter Horse in Texas — were chosen as the state horse because of the close connection between the breed and the state’s history. What’s more Nevada than the wild mustang?

Our state is home to more than half of the West’s wild horse population, and the federal law that protects these magnificent animals was born out of a grassroots movement that began here.

I believe that wild mustangs represent freedom, independence and the untamed spirit of Nevadans. The state Senate should vote to make the wild mustang our state horse.