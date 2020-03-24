58°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Despite coronavirus, construction work continues

Jeff Johnson Las Vegas
March 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak had the Labor Commission add “construction” to the list of essential businesses. Anyone with basic logic skills and common sense can see why “construction” is essential: money and money alone.

All the Allegiant Stadium workers will be gone at the end of July. The workers are the ones at risk, not the owners who will actually profit from this and other projects around the valley. If the stadium takes a 30-day pause, as so many businesses across the nation have, what is the impact? I say nothing, other than the health and safety of each and every person on job sites within the state of Nevada.

”Safety first” is the motto of most contractors in today’s world, but it seems to be nothing but a statement intended to make everyone feel good.

MOST READ
1
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state case total hits 263
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state case total hits 263
2
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
3
Jara: CCSD can’t guarantee education during school closure
Jara: CCSD can’t guarantee education during school closure
4
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
5
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST