Letters

LETTER: Didn’t you notice Joe Biden?

President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov ...
President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
Neal Gee Henderson
September 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In her Sept. 11 letter, JoAnn Simmons states that “we have a sitting president with a college education who cannot speak in complete sentences or make any sense with his oratory skills.” Where was Ms. Simmons during the four years of the Biden-Harris administration?

Did she miss the bumbling president who could not find his way off stage or speak in complete sentences? Did she miss Joe Biden always reading from a script or teleprompter while answering questions at press conferences? Did she miss the video of him falling up the stairs to Air Force One? Did Ms. Simmons miss Kamala Harris in her incoherent babbling word salads when ever she spoke?

Both of these people had a college educations. Perhaps Ms. Simmons should review the speeches of Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris before casting judgment on our current president.

A view of the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
LETTER: A mistake to write-off tourist concerns
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Kate Wik, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, writes off criticism of the current “please come to Las Vegas” campaign.

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: My staycation turned into a spendcation
Willem Swartz Henderson

As locals, we decided on a three-night staycation for the first time in many years. Wow, were we unpleasantly surprised.

The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington on March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhi ...
LETTER: Who keeps losing in court
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

Democrat prosecutors have constantly contested the president and his policies in court. Many of these frivolous court cases have been overturned or dismissed.

The LVCVA’s new ad campaign, “Welcome to Fabulous,” features an installati ...
LETTER: Las Vegas, please fix yourself
Jan McCarthy Keswick, Virginia

I am sad to see the once-fun and fabulous Las Vegas deteriorating.

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
LETTER: Kirk believed in the First Amendment
David Montanaro Las Vegas

While I am disgusted by some of the posts regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, I am reminded that this was an individual who believed so strongly in the First Amendment

