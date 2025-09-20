LETTER: Didn’t you notice Joe Biden?

Did she miss the bumbling president who could not find his way off stage or speak in complete sentences?

President Joe Biden walks out to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

In her Sept. 11 letter, JoAnn Simmons states that “we have a sitting president with a college education who cannot speak in complete sentences or make any sense with his oratory skills.” Where was Ms. Simmons during the four years of the Biden-Harris administration?

Did she miss the bumbling president who could not find his way off stage or speak in complete sentences? Did she miss Joe Biden always reading from a script or teleprompter while answering questions at press conferences? Did she miss the video of him falling up the stairs to Air Force One? Did Ms. Simmons miss Kamala Harris in her incoherent babbling word salads when ever she spoke?

Both of these people had a college educations. Perhaps Ms. Simmons should review the speeches of Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris before casting judgment on our current president.