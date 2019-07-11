97°F
Letters

LETTER: Dina Titus launches another investigation into Donald Trump

By Darlene Nix, Henderson
July 10, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Another investigation into Trump activities, this one called for by Rep. Dina Titus (Sunday Review-Journal). Of course, taxpayer dollars will be spent on this instead of being directed to help solve the national debt problem and address a few other pesky things such as illegal immigration, Social Security, Medicare fraud, veterans issues and the homeless.

I call for an investigation into these nonstop calls for investigations. Enough is enough.

