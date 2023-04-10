72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Dina Titus shouldn’t be so smug over Trump indictment

Raymond D. Kolander Las Vegas
April 9, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., during a news conference about Secretary Zinke's shortened visit to Ne ...
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., during a news conference about Secretary Zinke's shortened visit to Nevada, at a Battle Born Progress office in Las Vegas, Monday, July 31, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Following the indictment of former President Donald Trump, Nevada Rep. Dina Titus was smugly quoted as saying, “No one is above the law.” But remember that Mr. Trump is innocent until proven guilty and nothing has been proven in this political charade.

Some years ago, while serving as a Nevada state senator, Ms. Titus also taught political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She served in the executive and legislative branches of state government simultaneously, which is in direct violation of Article 3 Section 1 of the Nevada Constitution, which she took an oath to defend and support. So much for that.

Ms. Titus tried to claim that the university system was a fourth branch of government, which is ludicrous and preposterous. In fact, current state Sen. Dina Neal is doing the same thing.

Who is the real criminal?

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas is no longer a ‘value destination.’ But visitors keep coming
Las Vegas is no longer a ‘value destination.’ But visitors keep coming
2
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas
3
Lake Mead, Kingman see vibrant wildflower blooms — PHOTOS
Lake Mead, Kingman see vibrant wildflower blooms — PHOTOS
4
What Are They Hiding? FBI redactions mask 1 October information
What Are They Hiding? FBI redactions mask 1 October information
5
CARTOON: The buck stops everywhere else
CARTOON: The buck stops everywhere else
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
NEVADA VIEWS: Government over the taxpayers
NEVADA VIEWS: Government over the taxpayers
LETTER: Democrat seeks to impose a floor on annual property tax hikes
LETTER: Democrat seeks to impose a floor on annual property tax hikes
LETTER: Restorative justice is a failure in Nevada
LETTER: Restorative justice is a failure in Nevada
EDITORIAL: Carson City Judge single-handedly rewrites state constitutional clause
EDITORIAL: Carson City Judge single-handedly rewrites state constitutional clause
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy
LETTER: An endless parade of boondoggles from Nevada’s legislative Democrats
LETTER: An endless parade of boondoggles from Nevada’s legislative Democrats