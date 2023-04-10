LETTER: Dina Titus shouldn’t be so smug over Trump indictment

Didnt’ she thumb her nose at the Nevada Constitution for years?

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., during a news conference about Secretary Zinke's shortened visit to Nevada, at a Battle Born Progress office in Las Vegas, Monday, July 31, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Following the indictment of former President Donald Trump, Nevada Rep. Dina Titus was smugly quoted as saying, “No one is above the law.” But remember that Mr. Trump is innocent until proven guilty and nothing has been proven in this political charade.

Some years ago, while serving as a Nevada state senator, Ms. Titus also taught political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She served in the executive and legislative branches of state government simultaneously, which is in direct violation of Article 3 Section 1 of the Nevada Constitution, which she took an oath to defend and support. So much for that.

Ms. Titus tried to claim that the university system was a fourth branch of government, which is ludicrous and preposterous. In fact, current state Sen. Dina Neal is doing the same thing.

Who is the real criminal?