Letters

LETTER: Direct Nevada pandemic cash to state and local artists

Kevin Bracken Las Vegas
August 7, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Dynamic lines on "Absolute Ceiling," an aviation-themed art sculpture by Robert Spencer Davidso ...
Dynamic lines on "Absolute Ceiling," an aviation-themed art sculpture by Robert Spencer Davidson, dedicated near the gateway to the Nellis Air Force Base across from CSL Plasma on Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Governor Steve Sisolak reminded Nevadans last week that Nevada ranks toward the bottom of many “good” lists, something the state intends to remedy with its historic $6.7 billion in federal aid. Among those “good” lists that Nevada ranks near the bottom of is “per capita spending on the arts.”

It is easy to look around Las Vegas and think we must have incredible public support for local artists. But anyone who has been involved in major productions of public events, public murals, public sculptures or designing venues knows that the money is almost always privately granted, and the artists are often from out of state.

What our city needs is a truly public, state-funded granting process available to local artists across disciplines to create new works and spaces. Artists, arts venues and entertainers have been among the hardest hit in the pandemic, and this is the relief they’ve been waiting for. Artists may not be saving the world, but they help create a world worth saving.

