Letters

LETTER: Discouraging vaccines?

Dorothy A. Doudy Mesquite
October 15, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

During this time when we are desperately trying to get people to get the COVID vaccine, why would you put on the front page the story of a vaccine causing severe incapacitation (Wednesday Review-Journal)? How many people decided against getting vaccinated due to your prominent placing of this story?

It is indeed a sad story, and it’s good to know the girl is getting better. But your use of it is socially unconscionable.

