LETTER: Discouraging vaccines?
Story on woman who suffered blood clots could stop people from getting shots.
During this time when we are desperately trying to get people to get the COVID vaccine, why would you put on the front page the story of a vaccine causing severe incapacitation (Wednesday Review-Journal)? How many people decided against getting vaccinated due to your prominent placing of this story?
It is indeed a sad story, and it’s good to know the girl is getting better. But your use of it is socially unconscionable.