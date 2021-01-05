LETTER: Disgraceful Republicans challenge election in Congress

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

What oath of office did the Republican senators and House members take when they won their elections to Congress? Were the oaths to Donald Trump or to the Constitution of the United States?

I assumed the oath was to the Constitution, but these people seem to have no loyalty to our country and our democracy. Are they advocating that we become an autocracy and ignore the votes of 80-plus million citizens?

This is one of the most absurd, disgraceful actions ever taken by supposedly loyal American politicians.