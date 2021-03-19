LETTER: Distance learning has a place in public education

Most teachers seem to be anticipating a return to the classroom. But a small percentage of teachers are seemingly being forced from distance learning back to the classroom, which may be a mistake.

“Sesame Street” has been a remarkable distance educational tool, and the same can be said for more advanced television programs such as “Civilization.” There is no reason why distance learning cannot be incorporated into public education.

There is an important economic component in distant education similar to that found in the business world. The business world has found that it does not need more and bigger buildings to support a thriving company supporting the notion of home offices.

Accepting distance education as part of public educational offerings would save money spent on buildings, money that could be better used in serving student, teacher and public needs.