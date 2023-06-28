87°F
Letters

LETTER: District correct not to discipline school police officer in Durango incident

Gary Mahoney Las Vegas
June 27, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School ...
The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School leave their school on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kudos to Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara for not caving to the pressure and unwarranted demands that discipline be brought to school police officer Jason Elfberg for merely performing his duties (Friday Review-Journal). ACLU legal director Christopher Petersen has it backward when he bemoans the asinine assertion that keeping the lieutenant employed may “potentially endanger other students.”

If the ACLU and NAACP would take the time to exam the facts of the case and not react on skin color alone, they would realize that Mr. Elfberg was there to protect the other students that day. The demands for transparency and frivolous lawsuits filed against the the district are once again beating the drum to garner attention instead of focusing on the root cause of these issues.

