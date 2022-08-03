95°F
LETTER: District Court judge badmouths the cops

Robert Burton Las Vegas
August 2, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Gavel and book on a table
(Getty Images)

District Judge Erika Ballou is entitled to her opinion, but I would like for her to explain when she was mistreated by a police officer (“Las Vegas judge urged to resign over anti-cop remark,” July 15 Review-Journal). I have never witnessed any type of police mistreatment on a suspected lawbreaker or been made aware of a problem like this from someone who had a personal involvement.

I have discussed this with individuals who have been involved in arrests and not one has felt they were mistreated by the officer — and, in fact, they noted the officers were extremely professional regardless of the violator’s race as long as they obeyed commands and did not create problems during the procedure.

Perhaps all judges involved in criminal cases should be required to do a ride-along with officers in high-crime areas once per month to observe the problems the officers encounter and how they treat the suspected lawbreakers.

Perhaps Judge Ballou will get an education on how suspects respond during arrests rather than just give her opinions based on no personal experience.

