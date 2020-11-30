LETTER: Diversity for diversity’s sake?

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

I see that President-elect Joe Biden is making diversity a key issue in forming his Cabinet. That’s fine: Nobody should be deprived of any opportunity because of race, gender or ethnicity. But a key ingredient is missing — that is, “competency.” In short, are these people the best qualified for their positions? Let’s hope so, because to make choices based simply on “diversity” would be a disservice to both the individual and the country.