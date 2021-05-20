79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: DMV appointments are hard to come by

Chuck Wood Henderson
May 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

As it appears, when I buy my out-of-state friend’s car I will not be able to drive it back here for more than three months, as it is impossible to schedule a DMV appointment to get a permit to drive it nor any way to get it inspected and registered until the middle of August. This is disappointing. Why is this allowed to go on? Most all other businesses are operating near normal. Why is the Nevada DMV moving along at a snail’s pace?

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
2
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
3
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
4
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
5
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
LETTER: Live your life
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

If you’re vaccinated, who cares if somebody else has a mask on or not?