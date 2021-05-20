LETTER: DMV appointments are hard to come by

Las Vegas Review-Journal

As it appears, when I buy my out-of-state friend’s car I will not be able to drive it back here for more than three months, as it is impossible to schedule a DMV appointment to get a permit to drive it nor any way to get it inspected and registered until the middle of August. This is disappointing. Why is this allowed to go on? Most all other businesses are operating near normal. Why is the Nevada DMV moving along at a snail’s pace?