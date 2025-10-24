LETTER: DMV ‘snitch line’ can be a big help

In response to Al Lasso’s letter comparing the DMV line to report unregistered vehicles to Orwell’s “1984”:

This “snitch line” is not “new.” There was a procedure in place to report vehicles to a constable. This site was under-utilized due to people not knowing about it. There is also a 311 number to report abandoned vehicles. The HOA community that I live in (not gated) is an ideal place to dump stolen vehicles. When reported, they were towed away.

I understand why new residents keep their out-of-state insurance. When I moved here, my insurance (same plan) tripled. I complied with the law and have insurance and register on time. I wish I would have noticed my elderly neighbors’ two vehicles had expired registrations. I could have saved them the late fee and embarrassment. They had their vehicles ticketed with an orange sticker on the side window.

Not everyone is honest. Some like to cheat the system. One of our neighbors for more than six years has four cars with Pennsylvania plates. One of those vehicles was never driven and was parked in the street with flat tires. Recently, with the help of this reporting system, this has been resolved.

Maybe there could be assistance to get vehicle registrations done, such as financial help or help navigating the DMV website. But checking in with your neighbors works better than Mr. Lasso’s “look the other way” or “snitches get stitches” approach.