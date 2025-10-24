71°F
LETTER: DMV ‘snitch line’ can be a big help

LETTER: Use engineering to solve Las Vegas water woes
LETTER: Large price tag for Las Vegas school renovation
LETTER: Trump the bully strikes again
LETTER: The Las Vegas airport and politics
DiAnn Lawson Henderson
October 23, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to Al Lasso’s letter comparing the DMV line to report unregistered vehicles to Orwell’s “1984”:

This “snitch line” is not “new.” There was a procedure in place to report vehicles to a constable. This site was under-utilized due to people not knowing about it. There is also a 311 number to report abandoned vehicles. The HOA community that I live in (not gated) is an ideal place to dump stolen vehicles. When reported, they were towed away.

I understand why new residents keep their out-of-state insurance. When I moved here, my insurance (same plan) tripled. I complied with the law and have insurance and register on time. I wish I would have noticed my elderly neighbors’ two vehicles had expired registrations. I could have saved them the late fee and embarrassment. They had their vehicles ticketed with an orange sticker on the side window.

Not everyone is honest. Some like to cheat the system. One of our neighbors for more than six years has four cars with Pennsylvania plates. One of those vehicles was never driven and was parked in the street with flat tires. Recently, with the help of this reporting system, this has been resolved.

Maybe there could be assistance to get vehicle registrations done, such as financial help or help navigating the DMV website. But checking in with your neighbors works better than Mr. Lasso’s “look the other way” or “snitches get stitches” approach.

LETTER: One-finger salute
Doug Parker Henderson

To the dozen or so drivers giving the finger while driving by Saturday’s “No King’s” rally: Thank you for showing me what “your” democracy would be like.

LETTER: How to stop these government shutdowns
Phil Winter Henderson

If Congress fails to pass a balanced budget on time, every sitting member should be barred from running for re-election.

LETTER: Young bicyclist killed in tragedy
Gary Sylvester North Las Vegas

Having been hit twice by cars while bicycling in a designated bike lane, I feel compelled to speak up regarding the tragic but surely preventable accident that took the life of 12-year-old Haylee Ryan.

LETTER: Going high or low?
David Tulanian Henderson

It appears that President Donald Trump is settling scores with old political foes such as New York Attorney General Leticia James. Maybe he should respect his office and act like Michelle Obama.

