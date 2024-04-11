69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Do as I say, not as I do, on EVs

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
LETTER: Biden scolds Netanyahu
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
LETTER: Jacky Rosen hits the airwaves
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Does anyone still think it’s a good idea to partner with Donald Trump?
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court again
T. Mayer Las Vegas
April 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

With all the pontification oozing out of Washington regarding mandates on the transition to electric vehicles, I’d expect every elected representative of the party promoting these unrealistic mandates to be driving their EVs everywhere. What? They don’t own one themselves? The epitome of hypocrisy.

If those in positions of leadership who are driving this unrealistic target had to live with the inconveniences of doing what they say, I’m sure they might start making inroads on the funded, but undelivered, federal EV charger initiative and motivating the Department of Energy to move on the country’s power grid and infrastructure improvements required. Instead, it appears to be all talk and no walk.

The Ford CEO recently took to the roads in an F150 Lightning and shared his views on the challenges of driving an EV and gaining higher market penetration and acceptance of EVs. Hybrids offer an interim platform for the transition.

Like the diesel and gasoline vehicles that comprise the majority of vehicle power today, EVs will eventually capture some segment of the transportation market. But they will never provide a cost-effective or efficient solution to all transportation needs. Lead by action, not empty rhetoric.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
LETTER: Biden scolds Netanyahu
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

One hundred thousand Americans a year die from the drugs coming across our southern border — a border that was opened by the executive orders of Mr. Biden after he took office.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court again
David Lyons Las Vegas

Wants taxpayers to cover more student loan debt. He has already burdened U.S. taxpayers with about $145 billion of student debt.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Vocational education should be even more attractive
David Kirscht North Las Vegas

Lower costs and drop unnecessary classes. Vocational schools might increase their enrollment further if they quit requiring college courses as part of their curriculum.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: Las Vegas and the Colorado River
Kyle Roerink Las Vegas The writer is executive director of the Great Basin Water Network.

Every user must cut back and carefully plan for a future in which there will be considerably less water in the system than there is today.

Elizabeth Warren. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)
LETTER: Progressives and unintended consequences
Lou Young North Las Vegas

Progressives need to adjust to reality and understand the changes they want will have an effect, but just not the ones they expect.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Ford to cut workforce at F-150 Lightning plant as sales of electric vehicles slow
recommend 2
VICTOR JOECKS: New EVs go for used prices at Las Vegas auction
recommend 3
LETTER: Ask yourself: Are you better off now than three years ago?
recommend 4
LETTER: Jury duty leads to optimism for the nation’s future
recommend 5
LETTER: Biden’s Gaza pier plan
recommend 6
LETTER: Here a handout, there a handout