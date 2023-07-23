LETTER: Do existing Vegas homeowners have water rights?

Southern Nevada Water Authority vehicle. (Review-Journal file)

Regarding your July 18 article on excessive water use:

I was struck by a concern raised in the story by homeowner Laura McSwain and the response by Las Vegas Valley Water District representative J.C. Davis. Ms. McSwain asked whether or not existing residents receive any consideration in the struggle to keep the Las Vegas growth engine running. Are existing homeowners doomed to ever-reducing water allocations? It seems currently that existing homeowners have no defined rights as regard to water allocations.

The response to this by Mr. Davis was telling. Instead of a statement on the position of the water district, he gave no response on the issue, choosing instead to give a snarky answer regarding people who want to maintain an acre of fescue. This is typical of the sort of high-handed demagoguery to be expected from a bureaucrat who is answerable to no one. Please note Mr. Davis is the “customer care” director.

Valley homeowners need to start pressuring their politicians to establish some basic rights for existing homeowners.