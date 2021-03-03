52°F
Letters

LETTER: Do moderate Democrats really want to support the hard left?

Calvin Monfort Las Vegas
March 2, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
I ask all conservative Democrats: Did you understand all of President Joe Biden’s policies and the far left’s agenda before you cast your vote on Nov. 3? Do you agree with all the changes President Biden and the far left are making to our great nation? Or did you simply vote to remove Donald Trump from office?

President Biden and the far left have gone too far (much further than most moderate Democrats imagined), and the people of this nation must make their voices heard to stop the destruction of our country. Do not sit back and simply watch them tear us apart. We are not a racist nation. We are a nation of the people and for the people with equal justice under the Constitution. Our political leaders work for us, and they must change only things that we the people, as a majority, agree to change.

