LETTER: Do Nevada lawmakers live in the real world?

Paul L. Rodrigues Las Vegas
April 10, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Does Assemblywoman Leslie Cohen, sponsor of Assembly Bill 380, know anything about natural gas? Suppose we ban natural gas in Nevada. What would happen?

No more home central heating. No more natural gas stoves. No more non-wood fire places. Every restaurant would be closed, from high-priced eateries to fast food. All use natural gas to cook. And no, electric cannot replace it. It does not get hot enough. And even if we did force everyone to change to inefficient electric, it would put a massive strain on our now weakened electrical grid.

Please stop letting people who do not seem to know how the real world works — and expect us to pay for their pipe dreams — force laws down the throats of all of us who work and live in the real world.

