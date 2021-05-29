86°F
Letters

LETTER: Do-nothing politicians don’t deserve jobs

David Ballard Las Vegas
May 28, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

It is unbelievable to me, as a 76-year-old citizen, when I realize that if our politicians in Washington were in private employment, they would all be fired. All employment requires workers to do their jobs to keep their jobs. Our Washington politicians have failed us on immigration, spending our tax dollars, gun control, voting rules … and the list goes on. All need to be voted out in favor of new blood with a mandate to fix our problems or be fired. Term limits? Yes.

