LETTER: Do our politicians care what we think?

FILE- This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Ja ...
FILE- This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
November 8, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I read Kathleen Carrick’s Oct. 27 letter and sympathized with her feeling of unimportance. Once again, one of our disingenuous Nevada politicians who has declared that she is working tirelessly for us little people showed her true colors.

Ms. Carrick tried in vain to elicit an a response from Sen. Jacky Rosen, but, alas, to no avail. I, too, have reached out to every one of our congressional delegates in the past and have gotten back worthless pre-scripted form letters that sing the praises of all their accomplishments but don’t address of my concerns.

They pander at election time only to disappoint once elected. It’s a story as old as time. The lesson to learn: Don’t expect much, if anything, from our elected officials. Then you won’t be let down when their performance is less than stellar. If they actually had altruistic intentions going in, the Washington swamp gets hold of them and twists them into compliance to tow the party line, rendering them deaf to the wishes of their constituents.

