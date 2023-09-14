85°F
Letters

LETTER: Do teachers care about the academic progress of students?

Linda Norberg Laughlin
September 13, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Where were the caring teachers during the pandemic? Where are the teachers now? Teachers make as much or more than the average Clark County family. Ronald Reagan had a great plan for air traffic controllers. Work or you are fired. This game-playing with students’ education resulted in many students being more than one year behind. Clark County teachers should be fired for the sickouts.

