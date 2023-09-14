LETTER: Do teachers care about the academic progress of students?
Those who engage in sick-outs should be fired.
Where were the caring teachers during the pandemic? Where are the teachers now? Teachers make as much or more than the average Clark County family. Ronald Reagan had a great plan for air traffic controllers. Work or you are fired. This game-playing with students’ education resulted in many students being more than one year behind. Clark County teachers should be fired for the sickouts.