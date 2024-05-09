67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Do the math on Brightline numbers

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline W ...
This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Brightline West via AP)
More Stories
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah
LETTER: A proxy war on the United States
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Who is funding the progressive protest industry?
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Government regulations are sometimes for the better
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah
LETTER: Student protesters leave behind a mess
John Schryver Henderson
May 8, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In your article about Brightline’s Las Vegas-Southern California train, one sentence caught my eye: “At full build-out Brightline expects its system to transport 11 million one-way passengers per year.” Earlier, the article said there would be 10 train sets built. Also mentioned was that each set could carry 434-450 passengers. So from there, we have everything we need to do the math. It isn’t good.

Eleven million one-way passengers comes to 30,137 passengers per day. Assume each train carries 400 passengers. So there would have to be 75 train trips each day to hit 11 million in one year. That’s a tad more than three departures every hour, 24 hours a day. Imagine 400 people showing up at 3 a.m. on a Tuesday. In Las Vegas. And in Southern California. And every other day of the week, every week, for the whole year.

Allowing 30 minutes to unload, and another 30 to load, means each train would need at least 3 hours and 10 minutes to complete one trip. So each train set could complete only 7.5 trips per day. Which would be a total of 75 trips for all 10 sets of trains, exactly what would be needed. Brightline’s expectations are wildly optimistic and dependent on everything operating perfectly and never breaking down. I’m left wondering what they think people will be willing to pay not to drive their cars, ride a bus or fly on a plane.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah
LETTER: Student protesters leave behind a mess
Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas

Those arrested on campus for breaking the law should be given a choice: Thirty days in jail and a criminal record or a garbage bag and gloves.

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
LETTER: Las Vegas should be happy to welcome the A’s
John Fields Henderson

Many of us look forward to the A’s arriving and appreciate the confidence owner John Fisher has in the Las Vegas area. We will work to make the team successful.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Giving Donald Trump a pass
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

Listen to the evidence that will be presented at Donald Trump’s trials before reaching any conclusions. And remember that those giving the most damning testimony will likely be Republicans.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Why does Las Vegas keep building houses?
Russell Boyd Las Vegas

How can we ask the federal government for additional funds to fight the drought when we keep pulling billions of gallons of water out of the Colorado River, which feeds Lake Mead?

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Aces back for 2nd White House visit, with Bidens this time
recommend 2
New loyalty program, bar projects could come post-Virgin casino operator change
recommend 3
Zac Brown says his band is coming to the Sphere
recommend 4
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
recommend 5
48-hour strike planned at off-Strip resort
recommend 6
Rolling Stones’ T-shirt tour hits Las Vegas before Allegiant show