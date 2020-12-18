44°F
Letters

LETTER: Do the math on coronavirus deaths

Nanette Shahbaz Las Vegas
December 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Yes, there are a lot of people getting the virus. Yes, there are a lot of people dying, which is a tragedy. But why isn’t it reported that there is a 98 percent recovery rate? That’s the rate in the United States and around the world. The math is from the numbers reported daily in the Review-Journal. Granted, Nevada’s recovery rate is 97.8 percent, but those are odds that the public needs to be aware of.

All we hears on an hourly basis is the number of deaths. We need to be told the survival rate. But that doesn’t get people to read articles. Wise up people, just do the math.

