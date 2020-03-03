LETTER: Do the math on Nevada’s Democratic caucuses

Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I keep hearing that the Nevada’s caucuses were a great success. Am I the only one who did the math?

The results of any caucuses are useless, and the 2020 Nevada caucuses make the point well. According to the Nevada secretary of state’s office, we have 610,911 registered active Democratic voters in our state. The 2020 caucus results were based on 105,000 voters. Of those, 75,000 of them voted early.

That means that only 30,000 registered voters actually attended the caucuses (statewide) and participated — and 10,000 of those registered at the caucuses and may or may not have been qualified to vote. They were not verified beforehand.

Caucuses are exclusionary and difficult to participate in. They happen on one day and the participants cannot go, vote and scoot back to work or other responsibilities. In order to participate, you have to stay for the entire caucus. That is not possible for the majority of Americans unless you’re retired or still live at home.

So, the approximately 75 percent who voted early this year did not actually participate in the caucuses as they were meant to be.

The sad results: Seventeen percent of registered Democrats in Nevada decided for the 83 percent who did not vote. Does that seem right, fair or logical, to you? Not to me. I see it as an obvious and calculated manipulation of numbers — a bit of smoke and a dash of snake oil.