LETTER: Do we need to change inauguration day?

William Stockdale Las Vegas
December 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The second inauguration of President George Washington took place on March 4, 1793. That tradition continued until President Franklin Roosevelt was inaugurated the second time on Jan. 20, 1937. Although I was alive then, I did not have much interest in inaugurations. I assume that the world had changed and vote counts were possibly faster because of the telephone and the telegraph conveying the results.

Now we seem to have digressed and need more time because the possibility of miscounts or fraud has become more viable. Maybe we should go back to having inauguration day on March 4. Then we would not have so much anxiety about someone abusing the electoral process with fraud and improper voting processes.

